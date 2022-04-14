WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WhiteBIT Token (WBT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Information WBT is a utility token of the largest European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The platform was established in 2018 and has already become one of the leading crypto exchanges with 3+ mln users worldwide. WhiteBIT’s goal is to contribute to the mass adoption and popularization of blockchain technologies by implementing the most effective trading and staking tools on the most convenient terms. The most popular and efficient trading orders for spot and margin trading, up to 20x leverage for margin and perpetual Bitcoin futures trading, unique passive income tools, a referral program, and the lowest trading fees on the market are only part of the functionality available on WhiteBIT. Official Website: https://whitebit.com/ Whitepaper: https://cdn.whitebit.com/wbt/whitepaper-en.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x925206b8a707096Ed26ae47C84747fE0bb734F59 Buy WBT Now!

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 400.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.08B
All-Time High: $ 56.494
All-Time Low: $ 2.9801597999500005
Current Price: $ 42.706

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WBT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WBT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WBT's tokenomics, explore WBT token's live price!

