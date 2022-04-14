WEMIX (WEMIX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WEMIX (WEMIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WEMIX (WEMIX) Information WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%). Official Website: http://wemix.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.wemix.com/v/en/ Block Explorer: https://wemixscan.com/ Buy WEMIX Now!

WEMIX (WEMIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WEMIX (WEMIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 345.30M $ 345.30M $ 345.30M Total Supply: $ 590.00M $ 590.00M $ 590.00M Circulating Supply: $ 453.98M $ 453.98M $ 453.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 448.75M $ 448.75M $ 448.75M All-Time High: $ 23.6726 $ 23.6726 $ 23.6726 All-Time Low: $ 0.12754054 $ 0.12754054 $ 0.12754054 Current Price: $ 0.7606 $ 0.7606 $ 0.7606 Learn more about WEMIX (WEMIX) price

WEMIX (WEMIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WEMIX (WEMIX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WEMIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WEMIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WEMIX's tokenomics, explore WEMIX token's live price!

How to Buy WEMIX Interested in adding WEMIX (WEMIX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy WEMIX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy WEMIX on MEXC now!

WEMIX (WEMIX) Price History Analysing the price history of WEMIX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore WEMIX Price History now!

WEMIX Price Prediction Want to know where WEMIX might be heading? Our WEMIX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WEMIX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!