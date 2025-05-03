Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
WEMIX Price(WEMIX)
The current price of WEMIX (WEMIX) today is 0.3692 USD with a current market cap of $ 155.26M USD. WEMIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WEMIX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 164.08K USD
- WEMIX price change within the day is -0.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.52M USD
Track the price changes of WEMIX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.003576
|-0.96%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1498
|-28.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1633
|-30.67%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2706
|-42.30%
Today, WEMIX recorded a change of $ -0.003576 (-0.96%), reflecting its latest market activity.WEMIX 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.1498 (-28.87%), showing the token's short-term performance.WEMIX 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, WEMIX saw a change of $ -0.1633 (-30.67%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.WEMIX 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2706 (-42.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of WEMIX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.98%
-0.96%
-47.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).
|1 WEMIX to VND
₫9,715.498
|1 WEMIX to AUD
A$0.57226
|1 WEMIX to GBP
￡0.2769
|1 WEMIX to EUR
€0.324896
|1 WEMIX to USD
$0.3692
|1 WEMIX to MYR
RM1.576484
|1 WEMIX to TRY
₺14.199432
|1 WEMIX to JPY
¥53.467544
|1 WEMIX to RUB
₽30.617756
|1 WEMIX to INR
₹31.204784
|1 WEMIX to IDR
Rp6,052.458048
|1 WEMIX to KRW
₩517.086752
|1 WEMIX to PHP
₱20.4906
|1 WEMIX to EGP
￡E.18.729516
|1 WEMIX to BRL
R$2.08598
|1 WEMIX to CAD
C$0.509496
|1 WEMIX to BDT
৳45.00548
|1 WEMIX to NGN
₦593.566532
|1 WEMIX to UAH
₴15.35872
|1 WEMIX to VES
Bs32.4896
|1 WEMIX to PKR
Rs104.084864
|1 WEMIX to KZT
₸191.193912
|1 WEMIX to THB
฿12.22052
|1 WEMIX to TWD
NT$11.338132
|1 WEMIX to AED
د.إ1.354964
|1 WEMIX to CHF
Fr0.302744
|1 WEMIX to HKD
HK$2.8613
|1 WEMIX to MAD
.د.م3.418792
|1 WEMIX to MXN
$7.228936
For a more in-depth understanding of WEMIX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
