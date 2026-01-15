HumidiFi Price Today

The live HumidiFi (WET) price today is $ 0.137, with a 5.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current WET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.137 per WET.

HumidiFi currently ranks #593 by market capitalisation at $ 31.51M, with a circulating supply of 230.00M WET. During the last 24 hours, WET traded between $ 0.1356 (low) and $ 0.1459 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.33599245765997376, while the all-time low was $ 0.11197689577448172.

In short-term performance, WET moved -1.37% in the last hour and -20.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 77.87K.

HumidiFi (WET) Market Information

Rank No.593 Market Cap $ 31.51M$ 31.51M $ 31.51M Volume (24H) $ 77.87K$ 77.87K $ 77.87K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 137.00M$ 137.00M $ 137.00M Circulation Supply 230.00M 230.00M 230.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 23.00% Public Blockchain SOL

