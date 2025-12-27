Worldcoin to East Caribbean Dollar Conversion Table
WLD to XCD Conversion Table
- 1 WLD1.38 XCD
- 2 WLD2.75 XCD
- 3 WLD4.13 XCD
- 4 WLD5.51 XCD
- 5 WLD6.88 XCD
- 6 WLD8.26 XCD
- 7 WLD9.63 XCD
- 8 WLD11.01 XCD
- 9 WLD12.39 XCD
- 10 WLD13.76 XCD
- 50 WLD68.81 XCD
- 100 WLD137.63 XCD
- 1,000 WLD1,376.26 XCD
- 5,000 WLD6,881.32 XCD
- 10,000 WLD13,762.64 XCD
The table above displays real-time Worldcoin to East Caribbean Dollar (WLD to XCD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 WLD to 10,000 WLD. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked WLD amounts using the latest XCD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom WLD to XCD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
XCD to WLD Conversion Table
- 1 XCD0.7266 WLD
- 2 XCD1.453 WLD
- 3 XCD2.179 WLD
- 4 XCD2.906 WLD
- 5 XCD3.633 WLD
- 6 XCD4.359 WLD
- 7 XCD5.0862 WLD
- 8 XCD5.812 WLD
- 9 XCD6.539 WLD
- 10 XCD7.266 WLD
- 50 XCD36.33 WLD
- 100 XCD72.66 WLD
- 1,000 XCD726.6 WLD
- 5,000 XCD3,633 WLD
- 10,000 XCD7,266 WLD
The table above shows real-time East Caribbean Dollar to Worldcoin (XCD to WLD) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 XCD to 10,000 XCD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Worldcoin you can get at current rates based on commonly used XCD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Worldcoin (WLD) is currently trading at $ 1.38 XCD , reflecting a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Worldcoin Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0.27%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The WLD to XCD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Worldcoin's fluctuations against XCD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Worldcoin price.
WLD to XCD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 WLD = 1.38 XCD | 1 XCD = 0.7266 WLD
Today, the exchange rate for 1 WLD to XCD is 1.38 XCD.
Buying 5 WLD will cost 6.88 XCD and 10 WLD is valued at 13.76 XCD.
1 XCD can be traded for 0.7266 WLD.
50 XCD can be converted to 36.33 WLD, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 WLD to XCD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.27%, reaching a high of -- XCD and a low of -- XCD.
One month ago, the value of 1 WLD was -- XCD, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, WLD has changed by -- XCD, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Worldcoin (WLD)
Now that you have calculated the price of Worldcoin (WLD), you can learn more about Worldcoin directly at MEXC. Learn about WLD past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Worldcoin, trading pairs, and more.
WLD to XCD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Worldcoin (WLD) has fluctuated between -- XCD and -- XCD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1.2908048623063684 XCD to a high of 1.4170998278829605 XCD. You can view detailed WLD to XCD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 1.37
|$ 1.4
|$ 1.78
|$ 3.78
|Low
|$ 1.32
|$ 1.27
|$ 1.27
|$ 0.67
|Average
|$ 1.35
|$ 1.32
|$ 1.51
|$ 2.08
|Volatility
|+3.43%
|+9.27%
|+30.16%
|+89.93%
|Change
|+1.56%
|+1.01%
|-20.23%
|-59.96%
Worldcoin Price Forecast in XCD for 2026 and 2030
Worldcoin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential WLD to XCD forecasts for the coming years:
WLD Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Worldcoin could reach approximately $1.45 XCD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
WLD Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, WLD may rise to around $1.76 XCD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Worldcoin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
WLD Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
WLD/USDT
|Trade
WLD/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of WLD Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Worldcoin is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell WLD at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
WLDUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
WLDUSDCPerpetual
|Trade
Explore WLD Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Worldcoin futures markets for strategic trading.
WLD and XCD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Worldcoin (WLD) vs USD: Market Comparison
Worldcoin Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.5089
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including WLD, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to XCD, the USD price of WLD remains the primary market benchmark.
[WLD Price] [WLD to USD]
East Caribbean Dollar (XCD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (XCD/USD): 0.37002090618119926
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: 0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger XCD means you will pay less to get the same amount of WLD.
- A weaker XCD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the WLD to XCD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Worldcoin (WLD) and East Caribbean Dollar (XCD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in WLD, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the WLD to XCD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and XCD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. XCD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence XCD's strength. When XCD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like WLD, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Worldcoin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for WLD may rise, impacting its conversion to XCD.
Convert WLD to XCD Instantly
Use our real-time WLD to XCD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert WLD to XCD?
Enter the Amount of WLD
Start by entering how much WLD you want to convert into XCD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live WLD to XCD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date WLD to XCD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about WLD and XCD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the WLD to XCD exchange rate calculated?
The WLD to XCD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of WLD (often in USD or USDT), converted to XCD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the WLD to XCD rate change so frequently?
WLD to XCD rate changes so frequently because both Worldcoin and East Caribbean Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed WLD to XCD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the WLD to XCD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the WLD to XCD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert WLD to XCD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my WLD to XCD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of WLD against XCD over time?
You can understand the WLD against XCD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the WLD to XCD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken XCD, impacting the conversion rate even if WLD stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the WLD to XCD exchange rate?
Worldcoin halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the WLD to XCD rate.
Can I compare the WLD to XCD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the WLD to XCD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the WLD to XCD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Worldcoin price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the WLD to XCD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but XCD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target WLD to XCD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Worldcoin and the East Caribbean Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Worldcoin and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting WLD to XCD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your XCD into WLD of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is WLD to XCD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor WLD prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, WLD to XCD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the WLD to XCD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen XCD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive WLD to XCD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
