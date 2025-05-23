What is WMT (WMT)

World Mobile Token is the token powering the World Mobile Network. World Mobile is developing a global hybrid telecoms network using a shared economy model built on blockchain. The use of blockchain in this model enables the removal of intermediaries and a layer of cost. It also enables the rapid expansion of the network thanks to the transparency provided by smart contracts, which allow the participants to have a provable and guaranteed rewards system. World Mobile is providing a solution to the global problem that nearly half of the world is still not connected, as highlighted by the United Nations. This solution aims to address the affordability issue, as well as the more efficient use of network resources, to enable connectivity to be provided in a more distributed and decentralised manner. The World Mobile Chain is built on Cardano as a native asset and operates as a layer 1.5 network with node operators that provide decentralised telecommunications services including Communications as a Service, Content as a Service, etc.

WMT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your WMT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check WMT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about WMT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your WMT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

WMT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as WMT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WMT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our WMT price prediction page.

WMT Price History

Tracing WMT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WMT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our WMT price history page.

How to buy WMT (WMT)

Looking for how to buy WMT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase WMT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WMT to Local Currencies

1 WMT to VND ₫ -- 1 WMT to AUD A$ -- 1 WMT to GBP ￡ -- 1 WMT to EUR € -- 1 WMT to USD $ -- 1 WMT to MYR RM -- 1 WMT to TRY ₺ -- 1 WMT to JPY ¥ -- 1 WMT to RUB ₽ -- 1 WMT to INR ₹ -- 1 WMT to IDR Rp -- 1 WMT to KRW ₩ -- 1 WMT to PHP ₱ -- 1 WMT to EGP ￡E. -- 1 WMT to BRL R$ -- 1 WMT to CAD C$ -- 1 WMT to BDT ৳ -- 1 WMT to NGN ₦ -- 1 WMT to UAH ₴ -- 1 WMT to VES Bs -- 1 WMT to PKR Rs -- 1 WMT to KZT ₸ -- 1 WMT to THB ฿ -- 1 WMT to TWD NT$ -- 1 WMT to AED د.إ -- 1 WMT to CHF Fr -- 1 WMT to HKD HK$ -- 1 WMT to MAD .د.م -- 1 WMT to MXN $ --

WMT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of WMT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WMT What is the price of WMT (WMT) today? The live price of WMT (WMT) is -- USD . What is the market cap of WMT (WMT)? The current market cap of WMT is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WMT by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of WMT (WMT)? The current circulating supply of WMT (WMT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of WMT (WMT)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of WMT (WMT) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of WMT (WMT)? The 24-hour trading volume of WMT (WMT) is -- USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What Is BUILDon (B)? A New Era for Meme and Stablecoin Integration In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, meme tokens often capture attention through viral moments, but few achieve the strategic depth and institutional backing that BUILDon ($B) has garnered. This comprehensive guide explores BUILDon’s transformation from a simple BNB Chain mascot to a strategically positioned token with direct ties to World Liberty Financial and the USD1 stablecoin ecosystem. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast curious about meme token evolution, an investor seeking to understand institutional meme coin adoption, or simply interested in how traditional mascot branding intersects with decentralized finance, this article provides essential insights into BUILDon’s unique position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

What is TON Coin? The Complete Guide to The Open Network Features, Tokenomics & Future In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, The Open Network (TON) emerges as a groundbreaking fifth-generation blockchain that promises to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream adoption. This comprehensive guide explores TON’s revolutionary architecture, its unique integration with Telegram’s 900 million users, and why it’s positioned to become one of the most significant blockchain platforms in the Web3 era. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, developer, or newcomer curious about the next evolution of blockchain technology, this article will provide you with deep insights into TON’s infinite sharding technology, its native Toncoin cryptocurrency, and the vast ecosystem of decentralized applications it powers.