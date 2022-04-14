Nine Chronicles (WNCG) Tokenomics
Nine Chronicles is the world’s first fully decentralized & open source MMORPG, with user-generated NFTs & serverless infrastructure powered by the community. Nine Chronicle Gold (NCG) is an in-game token of Nine Chronicle, which is used for payments, staking, and governance. NCG can be earned by playing the game. With Ethereum bridge, Nine Chronicle Gold is now available in ERC-20 compatible form, Wrapped NCG (WNCG).
Understanding the tokenomics of Nine Chronicles (WNCG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WNCG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WNCG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Nine Chronicles (WNCG) Price History
Analysing the price history of WNCG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
WNCG Price Prediction
Want to know where WNCG might be heading? Our WNCG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
