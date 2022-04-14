World of Dypians (WOD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into World of Dypians (WOD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

World of Dypians (WOD) Information World of Dypians is a revolutionary MMORPG available on Epic Games, set in a connected virtual world, featuring advanced AI, stunning graphics, and immersive gameplay. It is a dynamic gaming ecosystem that merges DeFi, NFTs, Gaming, and AI into a single immersive experience. Official Website: https://www.worldofdypians.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Bs2LteaZZDb9_4QK-e4-8KPSYA6oYfQ6/edit Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xb994882a1b9bd98A71Dd6ea5F61577c42848B0E8 Buy WOD Now!

World of Dypians (WOD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for World of Dypians (WOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.04M $ 15.04M $ 15.04M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 247.70M $ 247.70M $ 247.70M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 60.72M $ 60.72M $ 60.72M All-Time High: $ 0.3123 $ 0.3123 $ 0.3123 All-Time Low: $ 0.04518352879657148 $ 0.04518352879657148 $ 0.04518352879657148 Current Price: $ 0.06072 $ 0.06072 $ 0.06072 Learn more about World of Dypians (WOD) price

World of Dypians (WOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of World of Dypians (WOD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WOD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WOD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WOD's tokenomics, explore WOD token's live price!

World of Dypians (WOD) Price History Analysing the price history of WOD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore WOD Price History now!

