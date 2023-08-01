WEEX Token (WXT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WEEX Token (WXT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WEEX Token (WXT) Information WXT is the native token introduced by WEEX Global, operating on the ERC-20 standard protocol. Designed as a cornerstone of the WEEX ecosystem, WXT serves as a dynamic incentive mechanism, rewarding partners, contributors, pioneers, and active members of the WEEX exchange community. Official Website: https://www.weex.com/wxt Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1B66474c8ECA3827f16202907F41F63785579716

WEEX Token (WXT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WEEX Token (WXT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.037755 All-Time Low: $ 0.01076131063143907 Current Price: $ 0.032987

WEEX Token (WXT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WEEX Token (WXT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WXT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WXT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WXT's tokenomics, explore WXT token's live price!

