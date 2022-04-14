Avalaunch (XAVA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Avalaunch (XAVA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Avalaunch (XAVA) Information Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. With its values deeply rooted in the early Avalanche community, we are able to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Official Website: https://avalaunch.app Block Explorer: https://cchain.explorer.avax.network/address/0xd1c3f94DE7e5B45fa4eDBBA472491a9f4B166FC4/ Buy XAVA Now!

Avalaunch (XAVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Avalaunch (XAVA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.76M $ 27.76M $ 27.76M All-Time High: $ 20.7 $ 20.7 $ 20.7 All-Time Low: $ 0.1386760254658109 $ 0.1386760254658109 $ 0.1386760254658109 Current Price: $ 0.2776 $ 0.2776 $ 0.2776 Learn more about Avalaunch (XAVA) price

Avalaunch (XAVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Avalaunch (XAVA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XAVA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XAVA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XAVA's tokenomics, explore XAVA token's live price!

