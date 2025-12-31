xCellar Price Today

The live xCellar (XCL) price today is $ 0.00331, with a 1.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current XCL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00331 per XCL.

xCellar currently ranks #1534 by market capitalisation at $ 3.09M, with a circulating supply of 933.00M XCL. During the last 24 hours, XCL traded between $ 0.00311 (low) and $ 0.00364 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.026490940102004847, while the all-time low was $ 0.002480501181173691.

In short-term performance, XCL moved -0.31% in the last hour and -38.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 164.97K.

xCellar (XCL) Market Information

Rank No.1534 Market Cap $ 3.09M$ 3.09M $ 3.09M Volume (24H) $ 164.97K$ 164.97K $ 164.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.14M$ 3.14M $ 3.14M Circulation Supply 933.00M 933.00M 933.00M Max Supply 950,000,000 950,000,000 950,000,000 Total Supply 950,000,000 950,000,000 950,000,000 Circulation Rate 98.21% Public Blockchain ETH

