XDB CHAIN Price(XDB)
The current price of XDB CHAIN (XDB) today is 0.0003097 USD with a current market cap of $ 5.33M USD. XDB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XDB CHAIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.38K USD
- XDB CHAIN price change within the day is -3.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 17.20B USD
Track the price changes of XDB CHAIN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000010271
|-3.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000381
|+14.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000487
|-13.59%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001041
|-25.16%
Today, XDB recorded a change of $ -0.000010271 (-3.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.XDB CHAIN 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000381 (+14.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.XDB CHAIN 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, XDB saw a change of $ -0.0000487 (-13.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.XDB CHAIN 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0001041 (-25.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of XDB CHAIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.55%
-3.20%
+4.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XDB is the native coin of the XDB CHAIN, categorized as a Real World Asset (RWA). The XDB CHAIN represents a pioneering protocol layer often referred to as the technology that "empowers brands and consumers of tomorrow". This platform is specifically designed to facilitate the rapid and cost-effective transfer of Branded Coins (BCO), underpinning a unique tokenomics structure that implements continual token burn mechanisms linked to real-world utility (RWU). The XDB CHAIN operates on an advanced, decentralized infrastructure that is user-friendly and integrates seamlessly with open APIs. This network is comprised of interconnected nodes known as “XDB CHAIN cores", which are operated by various individuals and entities globally. Through the XDB CHAIN, users have the capability to develop payment-related applications and devices. Additionally, it allows users to mint their own digital assets on the network, which can be leveraged to enhance audience engagement for various brands
|1 XDB to VND
₫8.1497555
|1 XDB to AUD
A$0.000480035
|1 XDB to GBP
￡0.000232275
|1 XDB to EUR
€0.000272536
|1 XDB to USD
$0.0003097
|1 XDB to MYR
RM0.001322419
|1 XDB to TRY
₺0.011911062
|1 XDB to JPY
¥0.044850754
|1 XDB to RUB
₽0.025683421
|1 XDB to INR
₹0.026175844
|1 XDB to IDR
Rp5.077048368
|1 XDB to KRW
₩0.433753432
|1 XDB to PHP
₱0.01718835
|1 XDB to EGP
￡E.0.015711081
|1 XDB to BRL
R$0.001749805
|1 XDB to CAD
C$0.000427386
|1 XDB to BDT
৳0.03775243
|1 XDB to NGN
₦0.497907787
|1 XDB to UAH
₴0.01288352
|1 XDB to VES
Bs0.0272536
|1 XDB to PKR
Rs0.087310624
|1 XDB to KZT
₸0.160381242
|1 XDB to THB
฿0.01025107
|1 XDB to TWD
NT$0.009510887
|1 XDB to AED
د.إ0.001136599
|1 XDB to CHF
Fr0.000253954
|1 XDB to HKD
HK$0.002400175
|1 XDB to MAD
.د.م0.002867822
|1 XDB to MXN
$0.006063926
For a more in-depth understanding of XDB CHAIN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
