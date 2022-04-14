XFI (XFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XFI (XFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XFI (XFI) Information CrossFi is a next generation digital ecosystem that creates advanced and modern payment solutions. The company uses its own unique CrossFi technology, which synthesizes the stability of traditional finance and the transparency and security of blockchain technology. CrossFi aims to eliminate the financial isolation of citizens of any countries and simplify the use of cryptocurrencies in the daily routine. Official Website: https://crossfi.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.crossfi.org Block Explorer: https://xfiscan.com/

XFI (XFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XFI (XFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.33M Total Supply: $ 378.43M Circulating Supply: $ 61.02M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.87M All-Time High: $ 2.48 All-Time Low: $ 0.070289581379647 Current Price: $ 0.071

XFI (XFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XFI (XFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

XFI (XFI) Price History Analysing the price history of XFI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

XFI Price Prediction Want to know where XFI might be heading? Our XFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

