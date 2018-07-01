Mixin (XIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mixin (XIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mixin (XIN) Information

Mixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility. Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized

Official Website: https://mixin.one/
Whitepaper: https://mixin.one/assets/Mixin-Draft-2018-07-01.pdf
Block Explorer: https://mixin.one/snapshots

Mixin (XIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 107.50M
All-Time High: $ 399
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 107.5

Mixin (XIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Mixin (XIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of XIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

