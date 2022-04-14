Radix (XRD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Radix (XRD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Radix (XRD) Information Radix is a layer 1 DLT protocol specifically designed to remove the technology barriers limiting the expansion of DeFi, with a clear roadmap to infinite linear scalability. To directly address the needs of DeFi at global scale for the next 100 years, Radix has a full-stack approach: re-engineering consensus, distributed virtual machines, executable on-network code, DeFi application building, and developer incentives. With a revolutionary asset-oriented smart contract programming language Scrypto, building dApps on Radix will be fast, smooth, and will reduce the risk of hacks and exploits. Developers can earn royalties from their code components and from the blueprint catalog. Official Website: https://www.radixdlt.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.radixdlt.com/whitepapers/defi Block Explorer: https://dashboard.radixdlt.com/ Buy XRD Now!

Radix (XRD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Radix (XRD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 46.18M $ 46.18M $ 46.18M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 11.81B $ 11.81B $ 11.81B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 All-Time Low: $ 0.003522118257304897 $ 0.003522118257304897 $ 0.003522118257304897 Current Price: $ 0.003911 $ 0.003911 $ 0.003911 Learn more about Radix (XRD) price

Radix (XRD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Radix (XRD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XRD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XRD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XRD's tokenomics, explore XRD token's live price!

