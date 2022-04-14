XUSD (XUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XUSD (XUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XUSD (XUSD) Information XUSD is issued by StraitsX, the pioneering payment infrastructure for digital assets in Southeast Asia. XUSD is designed to facilitate swift, global, and 24/7 payments, and serves to bridge the region's financial ecosystems with the stability of the world's primary reserve currency. Each XUSD is pegged to one United States Dollar, and is fully collateralized with reserve assets held and maintained at a level equal to at least 100% of XUSD in circulation. Official Website: https://www.straitsx.com/xusd Whitepaper: https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/6119d1f2b05f8e85e873971a/65c0a737a6f5c158beaf62d7_StraitsX%20XUSD%20Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xC08e7E23C235073C6807C2EFE7021304cb7c2815

XUSD (XUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XUSD (XUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 63.00M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 62.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 2.0368 All-Time Low: $ 0.9492788036833526 Current Price: $ 1.0002

XUSD (XUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XUSD (XUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

