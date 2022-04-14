xx network (XX) Tokenomics
xx network (XX) Information
The xx network is made up of a fast, low-fee, quantum-ready layer 1 blockchain and the most private communications network in the world. The project was founded by cryptographer David Chaum, the godfather of digital currency and privacy technology. Using the xxDK, any application or blockchain can route their traffic through the xx network’s communications layer and provide metadata-protected privacy and quantum-secure, end-to-end encryption to their transactions. The xx messenger mobile app is the first decentralized, quantum-secure, end-to-end encrypted messenger in the world. Available on major app stores, the xx messenger’s performance has already attracted daily users in over 65 countries, The xx network utilizes nominated Proof-of-Stake (nPoS) to incentivize all coin holders to run and elect nodes as well as participate in the governance of the platform via an on-chain DAO. The xx network mainnet launched in November 2021. Totally 1 billon coins will be issued over the next 5 years with some deflationary mechanism such as coin burning.
xx network (XX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for xx network (XX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
xx network (XX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of xx network (XX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand XX's tokenomics, explore XX token's live price!
How to Buy XX
Interested in adding xx network (XX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy XX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
xx network (XX) Price History
Analysing the price history of XX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
XX Price Prediction
Want to know where XX might be heading? Our XX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy xx network (XX)
Amount
1 XX = 0.02156 USD