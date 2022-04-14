YAY Network (YAY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into YAY Network (YAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

YAY Network (YAY) Information YAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum. As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas. Official Website: https://yay.network/ Whitepaper: https://www.yay.games/docs/YAY_deck.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x524df384bffb18c0c8f3f43d012011f8f9795579 Buy YAY Now!

YAY Network (YAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for YAY Network (YAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 350.68K $ 350.68K $ 350.68K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 687.75M $ 687.75M $ 687.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.088 $ 0.088 $ 0.088 All-Time Low: $ 0.000180253611537279 $ 0.000180253611537279 $ 0.000180253611537279 Current Price: $ 0.0005099 $ 0.0005099 $ 0.0005099 Learn more about YAY Network (YAY) price

YAY Network (YAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of YAY Network (YAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YAY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YAY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YAY's tokenomics, explore YAY token's live price!

