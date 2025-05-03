Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
YAY Network Price(YAY)
The current price of YAY Network (YAY) today is 0.0005482 USD with a current market cap of $ 344.13K USD. YAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YAY Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 63.19K USD
- YAY Network price change within the day is -0.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 627.75M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YAY to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
Track the price changes of YAY Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00000165
|-0.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000091
|-1.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002482
|-31.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0005007
|-47.74%
Today, YAY recorded a change of $ -0.00000165 (-0.30%), reflecting its latest market activity.YAY Network 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000091 (-1.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.YAY Network 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, YAY saw a change of $ -0.0002482 (-31.17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.YAY Network 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0005007 (-47.74%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of YAY Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-0.30%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum. As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas.
YAY Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.
Additionally, you can:
- Check YAY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about YAY Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your YAY Network buying experience smooth and informed.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as YAY Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of YAY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our YAY Network price prediction page.
Tracing YAY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing YAY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our YAY Network price history page.
Looking for how to buy YAY Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!
|1 YAY to VND
₫14.425883
|1 YAY to AUD
A$0.00084971
|1 YAY to GBP
￡0.00041115
|1 YAY to EUR
€0.000482416
|1 YAY to USD
$0.0005482
|1 YAY to MYR
RM0.002340814
|1 YAY to TRY
₺0.021083772
|1 YAY to JPY
¥0.079390324
|1 YAY to RUB
₽0.045462226
|1 YAY to INR
₹0.046333864
|1 YAY to IDR
Rp8.986883808
|1 YAY to KRW
₩0.767786992
|1 YAY to PHP
₱0.0304251
|1 YAY to EGP
￡E.0.027810186
|1 YAY to BRL
R$0.00309733
|1 YAY to CAD
C$0.000756516
|1 YAY to BDT
৳0.06682558
|1 YAY to NGN
₦0.881346622
|1 YAY to UAH
₴0.02280512
|1 YAY to VES
Bs0.0482416
|1 YAY to PKR
Rs0.154548544
|1 YAY to KZT
₸0.283890852
|1 YAY to THB
฿0.01814542
|1 YAY to TWD
NT$0.016835222
|1 YAY to AED
د.إ0.002011894
|1 YAY to CHF
Fr0.000449524
|1 YAY to HKD
HK$0.00424855
|1 YAY to MAD
.د.م0.005076332
|1 YAY to MXN
$0.010733756
For a more in-depth understanding of YAY Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
