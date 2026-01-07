Yee Token (YEE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Yee Token (YEE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 26.34M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.34M
All-Time High: $ 0.032395
All-Time Low: $ 0.000001583969794063
Current Price: $ 0.026341

Yee Token (YEE) Information $YEE is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the classic internet meme character — Yee the Dinosaur. It was created to "fight Pepe again," humorously accusing Pepe of launching early in 2023 and stealing Yee’s original token launch plan. Official Website: https://yeetoken.vip/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9Ac9468E7E3E1D194080827226B45d0B892C77Fd

Yee Token (YEE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yee Token (YEE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YEE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YEE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YEE's tokenomics, explore YEE token's live price!

