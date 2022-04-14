ZetaChain (ZETA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZetaChain (ZETA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZetaChain (ZETA) Information ZetaChain is both a layer 1 (L1) blockchain and a smart contract platform with built-in connectivity to all blockchains and layers. It is the only public blockchain with smart contracts that can manage assets, data, & liquidity on any chain, even ones that don’t have native smart contract capabilities, like Bitcoin. Official Website: https://zetachain.com Whitepaper: https://www.zetachain.com/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.zetachain.com/ Buy ZETA Now!

ZetaChain (ZETA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 179.56M
Total Supply: $ 2.10B
Circulating Supply: $ 974.82M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 386.82M
All-Time High: $ 2.9
All-Time Low: $ 0.15245095204132153
Current Price: $ 0.1842

ZetaChain (ZETA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZetaChain (ZETA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZETA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZETA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZETA's tokenomics, explore ZETA token's live price!

ZetaChain (ZETA) Price History
Analysing the price history of ZETA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

ZETA Price Prediction
Want to know where ZETA might be heading? Our ZETA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

