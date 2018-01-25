Zilliqa (ZIL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zilliqa (ZIL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zilliqa (ZIL) Information Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management. Official Website: https://www.zilliqa.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.zilliqa.com/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://viewblock.io/zilliqa Buy ZIL Now!

Zilliqa (ZIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zilliqa (ZIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 212.11M $ 212.11M $ 212.11M Total Supply: $ 21.00B $ 21.00B $ 21.00B Circulating Supply: $ 19.50B $ 19.50B $ 19.50B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 228.48M $ 228.48M $ 228.48M All-Time High: $ 0.2564746 $ 0.2564746 $ 0.2564746 All-Time Low: $ 0.00247720674605 $ 0.00247720674605 $ 0.00247720674605 Current Price: $ 0.01088 $ 0.01088 $ 0.01088 Learn more about Zilliqa (ZIL) price

Zilliqa (ZIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zilliqa (ZIL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZIL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZIL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZIL's tokenomics, explore ZIL token's live price!

How to Buy ZIL Interested in adding Zilliqa (ZIL) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ZIL, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ZIL on MEXC now!

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price History Analysing the price history of ZIL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ZIL Price History now!

ZIL Price Prediction Want to know where ZIL might be heading? Our ZIL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ZIL token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!