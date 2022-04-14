ZND Token (ZND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZND Token (ZND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZND Token (ZND) Information ZND is a comprehensive financial ecosystem built around multiple platforms including zondacrypto, a leading cryptocurrency exchange in Central Europe since 2014, zondacrypto Pay, enabling businesses to accept crypto payments and ZND platform, offering solutions for Trade, Earn, Borrow, and Explore, designed for users of all experience levels. Official Website: zndtoken.com Whitepaper: https://assets.znd.co/token/en/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x2d8ea194902bc55431420bd26be92b0782dce91d

ZND Token (ZND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 700.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 233.66M All-Time High: $ 1.2096 All-Time Low: $ 0.05606759811937907 Current Price: $ 0.3338

ZND Token (ZND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZND Token (ZND) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZND's tokenomics, explore ZND token's live price!

