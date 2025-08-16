a slow runner (SNAIL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00074902 $ 0.00074902 $ 0.00074902 24H Low $ 0.00107565 $ 0.00107565 $ 0.00107565 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00074902$ 0.00074902 $ 0.00074902 24H High $ 0.00107565$ 0.00107565 $ 0.00107565 All Time High $ 0.00107565$ 0.00107565 $ 0.00107565 Lowest Price $ 0.00074902$ 0.00074902 $ 0.00074902 Price Change (1H) +4.84% Price Change (1D) +6.84% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

a slow runner (SNAIL) real-time price is $0.00096577. Over the past 24 hours, SNAIL traded between a low of $ 0.00074902 and a high of $ 0.00107565, showing active market volatility. SNAIL's all-time high price is $ 0.00107565, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00074902.

In terms of short-term performance, SNAIL has changed by +4.84% over the past hour, +6.84% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

a slow runner (SNAIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 965.75K$ 965.75K $ 965.75K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 965.75K$ 965.75K $ 965.75K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,977,359.090809 999,977,359.090809 999,977,359.090809

The current Market Cap of a slow runner is $ 965.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SNAIL is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999977359.090809. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 965.75K.