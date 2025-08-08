More About ABTX

ABTX Price Info

ABTX Whitepaper

ABTX Official Website

ABTX Tokenomics

ABTX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Abbott xStock Logo

Abbott xStock Price (ABTX)

Unlisted

Abbott xStock (ABTX) Live Price Chart

$133.44
$133.44$133.44
+1.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Abbott xStock (ABTX) Today

Abbott xStock (ABTX) is currently trading at 133.45 USD with a market cap of $ 86.86K USD. ABTX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Abbott xStock Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.95%
Abbott xStock 24-hour price change
650.86 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ABTX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ABTX price information.

Abbott xStock (ABTX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Abbott xStock to USD was $ +2.55.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Abbott xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Abbott xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Abbott xStock to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +2.55+1.95%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Abbott xStock (ABTX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Abbott xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 130.56
$ 130.56$ 130.56

$ 133.56
$ 133.56$ 133.56

$ 133.56
$ 133.56$ 133.56

-0.07%

+1.95%

--

Abbott xStock (ABTX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 86.86K
$ 86.86K$ 86.86K

--
----

650.86
650.86 650.86

What is Abbott xStock (ABTX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that. xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock. xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Abbott xStock (ABTX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Abbott xStock (ABTX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Abbott xStock (ABTX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ABTX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Abbott xStock (ABTX)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ABTX to Local Currencies

1 ABTX to VND
3,511,736.75
1 ABTX to AUD
A$204.1785
1 ABTX to GBP
98.753
1 ABTX to EUR
113.4325
1 ABTX to USD
$133.45
1 ABTX to MYR
RM565.828
1 ABTX to TRY
5,430.0805
1 ABTX to JPY
¥19,617.15
1 ABTX to ARS
ARS$176,988.0625
1 ABTX to RUB
10,635.965
1 ABTX to INR
11,691.5545
1 ABTX to IDR
Rp2,187,704.568
1 ABTX to KRW
185,604.929
1 ABTX to PHP
7,595.974
1 ABTX to EGP
￡E.6,477.663
1 ABTX to BRL
R$724.6335
1 ABTX to CAD
C$182.8265
1 ABTX to BDT
16,200.83
1 ABTX to NGN
204,363.9955
1 ABTX to UAH
5,515.4885
1 ABTX to VES
Bs17,081.6
1 ABTX to CLP
$129,179.6
1 ABTX to PKR
Rs37,835.744
1 ABTX to KZT
72,056.3275
1 ABTX to THB
฿4,319.7765
1 ABTX to TWD
NT$3,986.1515
1 ABTX to AED
د.إ489.7615
1 ABTX to CHF
Fr106.76
1 ABTX to HKD
HK$1,046.248
1 ABTX to MAD
.د.م1,206.388
1 ABTX to MXN
$2,480.8355
1 ABTX to PLN
487.0925
1 ABTX to RON
лв580.5075
1 ABTX to SEK
kr1,281.12
1 ABTX to BGN
лв222.8615
1 ABTX to HUF
Ft45,375.669
1 ABTX to CZK
2,802.45
1 ABTX to KWD
د.ك40.70225
1 ABTX to ILS
457.7335