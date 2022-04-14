ABSCHAD (CHAD) Information

The Official OG Mascot of AbstractChain, used in the early days of Abstract crew. Back when Abstract was just getting started, ABSCHAD was the face.

Website banner, Discord stickers, everywhere.

He was the chain’s identity and the official mascot.

We are a team of crypto enthusiasts that wants to contribute on the adoption of Abstract chain, by bringing back the culture of it, by representing the OG memeable sector of it.