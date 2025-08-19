What is ABSGLORP (GLORP)

the largest Telegram lounge on Abstract, the token was created as the in-house currency to fuel growth and innovation across the entire ecosystem. Glorp powers the tools that keep Abstract moving forward—our Buybot tracks every buy in real time, the Token Scanner keeps the chain safe, the Tip Tool makes community engagement seamless, the Microtransaction Bot and Volume Bot drive unmatched visibility and trading power, and the Airdrop Tool allows tokens to reward their holders with ease. Every tool is built by the community, for the community, with Glorp at the center of it all

ABSGLORP (GLORP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ABSGLORP (GLORP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GLORP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ABSGLORP (GLORP) How much is ABSGLORP (GLORP) worth today? The live GLORP price in USD is 0.00014308 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GLORP to USD price? $ 0.00014308 . Check out The current price of GLORP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of ABSGLORP? The market cap for GLORP is $ 142.12K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GLORP? The circulating supply of GLORP is 993.32M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GLORP? GLORP achieved an ATH price of 0.0001598 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GLORP? GLORP saw an ATL price of 0.00012294 USD . What is the trading volume of GLORP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GLORP is -- USD . Will GLORP go higher this year? GLORP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GLORP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

