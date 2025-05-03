Abster Price (ABSTER)
The live price of Abster (ABSTER) today is 0.01538316 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.24M USD. ABSTER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Abster Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Abster price change within the day is -1.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 990.49M USD
During today, the price change of Abster to USD was $ -0.00018592032717593.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Abster to USD was $ -0.0002657225.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Abster to USD was $ +0.0978041530.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Abster to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00018592032717593
|-1.19%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002657225
|-1.72%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0978041530
|+635.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Abster: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.01%
-1.19%
+47.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Currently we are a meme coin on Abstract trying to promote our character. We are creating content about our character daily, and we plan to have utility in the future. Since Abstract is a new ecosystem, there is lots of room for us to build useful tools that other chains have, but that are not yet on Abstract. We plan to have our token at the forefront of these tools. We cannot share too many details as we are still figuring everything out, and we do not want to reveal anything confidential.
