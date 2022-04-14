Abuwtiyuw (ABU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Abuwtiyuw (ABU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Abuwtiyuw (ABU) Information $ABU | Abuwtiyuw, often cited as the first documented domesticated dog in history, lived in ancient Egypt during the Predynastic period (c. 3100 BCE). Known from a stone inscription found in a tomb at Giza, Abuwtiyuw was a slender, greyhound-like dog, possibly a Tesem breed, valued for hunting and companionship. The inscription details its name, suggesting a significant bond with its owner, likely a high-ranking individual. Buried with honors, Abuwtiyuw's record highlights the early human-canine relationship, showcasing dogs' roles in ancient Egyptian society as loyal companions and symbols of status. This evidence underscores the deep historical roots of dog domestication, predating many other recorded instances of named animals.

Abuwtiyuw (ABU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Abuwtiyuw (ABU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 85.77K $ 85.77K $ 85.77K Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 85.77K $ 85.77K $ 85.77K All-Time High: $ 0.261831 $ 0.261831 $ 0.261831 All-Time Low: $ 0.03956293 $ 0.03956293 $ 0.03956293 Current Price: $ 0.085749 $ 0.085749 $ 0.085749 Learn more about Abuwtiyuw (ABU) price

Abuwtiyuw (ABU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Abuwtiyuw (ABU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ABU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ABU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ABU's tokenomics, explore ABU token's live price!

