What is Abuwtiyuw (ABU)

$ABU | Abuwtiyuw, often cited as the first documented domesticated dog in history, lived in ancient Egypt during the Predynastic period (c. 3100 BCE). Known from a stone inscription found in a tomb at Giza, Abuwtiyuw was a slender, greyhound-like dog, possibly a Tesem breed, valued for hunting and companionship. The inscription details its name, suggesting a significant bond with its owner, likely a high-ranking individual. Buried with honors, Abuwtiyuw’s record highlights the early human-canine relationship, showcasing dogs’ roles in ancient Egyptian society as loyal companions and symbols of status. This evidence underscores the deep historical roots of dog domestication, predating many other recorded instances of named animals.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Abuwtiyuw (ABU) Resource Official Website

Abuwtiyuw (ABU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Abuwtiyuw (ABU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ABU token's extensive tokenomics now!