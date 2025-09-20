What is AdZilla (ADZILLA)

AdZilla is a Solana-based meme coin featuring a small, hungry dinosaur that eats and destroys online ads. The goal is to attract non-crypto users into the AdZilla ecosystem through creative advertising campaigns across the web and in-app platforms. AdZilla is not just another meme coin — it’s a fun and engaging brand designed to grow organically by using online ads like banners, native ads, and popups to capture attention worldwide. As people discover AdZilla through ads, they join the community and become part of the expanding ecosystem

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AdZilla (ADZILLA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

AdZilla Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AdZilla (ADZILLA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AdZilla (ADZILLA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AdZilla.

Check the AdZilla price prediction now!

ADZILLA to Local Currencies

Try Converter

AdZilla (ADZILLA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AdZilla (ADZILLA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ADZILLA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AdZilla (ADZILLA) How much is AdZilla (ADZILLA) worth today? The live ADZILLA price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ADZILLA to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of ADZILLA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of AdZilla? The market cap for ADZILLA is $ 158.62K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ADZILLA? The circulating supply of ADZILLA is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ADZILLA? ADZILLA achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ADZILLA? ADZILLA saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of ADZILLA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ADZILLA is -- USD . Will ADZILLA go higher this year? ADZILLA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ADZILLA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

AdZilla (ADZILLA) Important Industry Updates