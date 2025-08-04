AGENT BAPO Price (BAPO)
AGENT BAPO (BAPO) is currently trading at 0.00074931 USD with a market cap of $ 74.96K USD. BAPO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BAPO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BAPO price information.
During today, the price change of AGENT BAPO to USD was $ +0.00021611.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AGENT BAPO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AGENT BAPO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AGENT BAPO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00021611
|+40.53%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AGENT BAPO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.34%
+40.53%
-11.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Agent Bapo is a memecoin and an AI model that can generate art, music and videos. Utilising AI to be benifeted for users to help them in their projects and daily business, Bapo holders will have access for free to the dAPP without paying any subscriptions, for unholders and users outside the chain, there will be a small subscription per month in which bapo holders will benifit as a revenue share. More tools will be unlocked on our dAPP plus as part of the upcoming steps there will be a mini app that will be used in the new base app.
