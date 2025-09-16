More About DARE

DARE Price Info

DARE Whitepaper

DARE Official Website

DARE Tokenomics

DARE Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Agent Daredevil Logo

Agent Daredevil Price (DARE)

Unlisted

1 DARE to USD Live Price:

$0.00020282
$0.00020282$0.00020282
-3.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Agent Daredevil (DARE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-16 15:26:28 (UTC+8)

Agent Daredevil (DARE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00019141
$ 0.00019141$ 0.00019141
24H Low
$ 0.00021121
$ 0.00021121$ 0.00021121
24H High

$ 0.00019141
$ 0.00019141$ 0.00019141

$ 0.00021121
$ 0.00021121$ 0.00021121

$ 0.00022382
$ 0.00022382$ 0.00022382

$ 0.00019141
$ 0.00019141$ 0.00019141

-0.41%

-3.97%

--

--

Agent Daredevil (DARE) real-time price is $0.00020282. Over the past 24 hours, DARE traded between a low of $ 0.00019141 and a high of $ 0.00021121, showing active market volatility. DARE's all-time high price is $ 0.00022382, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00019141.

In terms of short-term performance, DARE has changed by -0.41% over the past hour, -3.97% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Agent Daredevil (DARE) Market Information

$ 105.42K
$ 105.42K$ 105.42K

--
----

$ 202.72K
$ 202.72K$ 202.72K

520.00M
520.00M 520.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Agent Daredevil is $ 105.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DARE is 520.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 202.72K.

Agent Daredevil (DARE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Agent Daredevil to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Agent Daredevil to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Agent Daredevil to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Agent Daredevil to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.97%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Agent Daredevil (DARE)

Agent Daredevil is a commercial decentralized application (dApp) created to hyper-gamify brands and businesses through competitive gaming and sports. The platform is powered by an Agent Stack and NPC framework that enables intelligent analysis, autonomous escrow, and authentication. By combining gamification mechanics with AI-driven automation, Agent Daredevil provides tools for enhancing user engagement, securing digital interactions, and supporting scalable use cases for both enterprises and communities in the Web3 ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Agent Daredevil (DARE) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Agent Daredevil Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Agent Daredevil (DARE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Agent Daredevil (DARE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Agent Daredevil.

Check the Agent Daredevil price prediction now!

DARE to Local Currencies

Agent Daredevil (DARE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Agent Daredevil (DARE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DARE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Agent Daredevil (DARE)

How much is Agent Daredevil (DARE) worth today?
The live DARE price in USD is 0.00020282 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DARE to USD price?
The current price of DARE to USD is $ 0.00020282. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Agent Daredevil?
The market cap for DARE is $ 105.42K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DARE?
The circulating supply of DARE is 520.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DARE?
DARE achieved an ATH price of 0.00022382 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DARE?
DARE saw an ATL price of 0.00019141 USD.
What is the trading volume of DARE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DARE is -- USD.
Will DARE go higher this year?
DARE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DARE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-16 15:26:28 (UTC+8)

Agent Daredevil (DARE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-15 18:21:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, HIFI Drops Over 47% in 24h
09-15 15:08:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: SOL Net Inflow of $30.4 Million, PUMP Net Inflow of $10.6 Million
09-15 12:13:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index currently reports 72, just one step away from entering "Altcoin Season"
09-15 11:34:00Industry Updates
Some new and recently-listed tokens show relative strength today, MITO 24h increase exceeds 28%
09-14 18:21:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index temporarily reports 70, maintaining a 90-day high
09-14 11:30:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market continues to heat up, "TOTAL3" rises 10.66% in 7 days, altcoin season may be emerging

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.