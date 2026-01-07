An open, permissionless, and agentic economy - where intelligence, autonomy, and coordination converge. We build in the wild — across AI, crypto, and the evolving frontier of digital systems. Projects like the x402 Protocol are just the beginning: blueprints for how agents can create, trade, and collaborate without permission. "Forward looking statement" - We build products and infrastructures that generate value for AOE in open ecosystems. Potential examples are:

Agentic marketplaces where entities trade knowledge, labor, and compute. Payment protocols for real-time, streaming, or micro-agent economies. Digital frameworks that expand what’s possible when machines and humans co-create.