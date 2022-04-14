ExchangeDEX+
The live Agentic Open Economy price today is 0 USD.AOE market cap is 991,788 USD. Track real-time AOE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Agentic Open Economy price today is 0 USD.AOE market cap is 991,788 USD. Track real-time AOE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 AOE to USD Live Price:

$0.00099179
$0.00099179$0.00099179
-3.80%1D
USD
Agentic Open Economy (AOE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:04:18 (UTC+8)

Agentic Open Economy Price Today

The live Agentic Open Economy (AOE) price today is --, with a 3.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current AOE to USD conversion rate is -- per AOE.

Agentic Open Economy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 991,788, with a circulating supply of 1.00B AOE. During the last 24 hours, AOE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00103195 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00388739, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AOE moved -1.91% in the last hour and -19.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Agentic Open Economy (AOE) Market Information

$ 991.79K
$ 991.79K$ 991.79K

--
----

$ 991.79K
$ 991.79K$ 991.79K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Agentic Open Economy is $ 991.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AOE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 991.79K.

Agentic Open Economy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.00103195
$ 0.00103195$ 0.00103195
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00103195
$ 0.00103195$ 0.00103195

$ 0.00388739
$ 0.00388739$ 0.00388739

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.91%

-3.81%

-19.20%

-19.20%

Agentic Open Economy (AOE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Agentic Open Economy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Agentic Open Economy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Agentic Open Economy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Agentic Open Economy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.81%
30 Days$ 0-35.04%
60 Days$ 0-63.77%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Agentic Open Economy

Agentic Open Economy (AOE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AOE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Agentic Open Economy (AOE) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Agentic Open Economy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Agentic Open Economy will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for AOE price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Agentic Open Economy Price Prediction.

What is Agentic Open Economy (AOE)

An open, permissionless, and agentic economy - where intelligence, autonomy, and coordination converge. We build in the wild — across AI, crypto, and the evolving frontier of digital systems. Projects like the x402 Protocol are just the beginning: blueprints for how agents can create, trade, and collaborate without permission. "Forward looking statement" - We build products and infrastructures that generate value for AOE in open ecosystems. Potential examples are:

  1. Agentic marketplaces where entities trade knowledge, labor, and compute.
  2. Payment protocols for real-time, streaming, or micro-agent economies.
  3. Digital frameworks that expand what’s possible when machines and humans co-create.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Agentic Open Economy (AOE) Resource

Official Website

About Agentic Open Economy

What is the current price of Agentic Open Economy?

Agentic Open Economy is priced at ₹0.0891045585215408448000, shifting -3.81% today.

How fast is the AOE community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Agentic Open Economy's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Meme,Farcaster Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is AOE's trading volume today?

It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does AOE compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₹0.3492515247694095168000 and ATL is ₹0.0732069878358244608000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Agentic Open Economy

How much will 1 Agentic Open Economy be worth in 2030?
If Agentic Open Economy were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Agentic Open Economy prices and expected ROI.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.