Agentory Price Today

The live Agentory (AGNT) price today is $ 0.00086143, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AGNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00086143 per AGNT.

Agentory currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,614.34, with a circulating supply of 10.00M AGNT. During the last 24 hours, AGNT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01755808, while the all-time low was $ 0.00083658.

In short-term performance, AGNT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Agentory (AGNT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.61K$ 8.61K $ 8.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.61K$ 8.61K $ 8.61K Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Agentory is $ 8.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AGNT is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.61K.