Agentory Price (AGNT)
The live Agentory (AGNT) price today is $ 0.00086143, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AGNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00086143 per AGNT.
Agentory currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,614.34, with a circulating supply of 10.00M AGNT. During the last 24 hours, AGNT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01755808, while the all-time low was $ 0.00083658.
In short-term performance, AGNT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Agentory is $ 8.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AGNT is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.61K.
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
During today, the price change of Agentory to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Agentory to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Agentory to USD was $ -0.0002423420.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Agentory to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002423420
|-28.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Agentory could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Agentory is a no-code AI automation platform for building intelligent agents across communication, workflow, and business layers
Agentory offers a unified solution that integrates voice, text, and task automation through a modular and scalable architecture.
Interactive Voice Agents
Interactive Voice Agents are one of Agentory's most dynamic modules. These agents are built to make two-way, AI-driven voice calls that simulate natural conversations, perform defined tasks, and adapt to user responses. Unlike traditional voice bots with rigid scripts, Agentory's voice agents are context-aware and designed for real-world performance.
WhatsApp Automation Agents
WhatsApp Automation Agents in Agentory are designed to automate customer communication workflows on one of the most widely used messaging platforms in the world. These agents manage conversations at scale, handle logic-based message flows, and ensure high responsiveness without human intervention.
Text and Content Agents
Text and Content Agents in Agentory are designed to assist users in generating structured, intelligent written content across various formats. These agents can draft emails, write product descriptions, personalize outreach messages, or produce long-form articles with speed and accuracy.
Business Logic Agents
Business Logic Agents are built to handle structured, internal workflows that follow predefined rules and operate across multiple systems. These agents specialize in automating tasks such as order processing, expense logging, report generation, and data syncing between departments or tools.
What is the current market price of AGNT?
It's currently valued at ₹0.0778053627154385982000, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does Agentory have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, AGNT shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for AGNT?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of AGNT. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for Agentory?
It has traded between ₹ and ₹, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of AGNT on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated AGNT is within the -- ecosystem.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.