AGIX Price (AGX)
The live price of AGIX (AGX) today is 0.00634174 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 633.84K USD. AGX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AGIX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AGIX price change within the day is -2.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AGX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of AGIX to USD was $ -0.000193546320829528.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AGIX to USD was $ +0.0076778685.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AGIX to USD was $ -0.0026381733.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AGIX to USD was $ -0.017054868017049063.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000193546320829528
|-2.96%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0076778685
|+121.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0026381733
|-41.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.017054868017049063
|-72.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of AGIX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.28%
-2.96%
-15.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? AIgentX is a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the way individuals interact with the crypto ecosystem. Utilizing natural language as a universal and intuitive interface, AIgentX aims to make blockchain technology and cryptocurrency accessible to people from all walks of life. The platform translates complex crypto terminology and blockchain data into human-understandable language, allowing users to engage effortlessly with crypto markets, contracts, and communities. What makes your project unique? What sets AIgentX apart is its user-centric approach and its commitment to bridging the gap between advanced technology and the average user. Our platform offers: Personalized Chatbots: Trained on your specific data for a more tailored experience. Multi-Platform Integration: Seamless connectivity across various group chats and social media platforms. Advanced Community Moderation: Autonomous identification and removal of scams and spam, and the ability to ban fudders. Smart Contract Analysis: Capability to dissect and explain smart contracts in layman's terms. Data-Driven Insights: In-chat data analysis for trend and narrative spotting, with a specialized dashboard for identifying bullish signals. History of your project. AIgentX was founded with the vision of transforming the crypto experience by making it more accessible and intuitive. Since its inception, the platform has continually evolved, adding features that enhance user experience, streamline integration, and offer robust customization options. Our journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to innovation and a focus on creating a new paradigm of human-computer interaction within the crypto space. What’s next for your project? We are on the cusp of launching several transformative features that include a more comprehensive web interface, mass connectivity across multiple platforms, advanced community moderation capabilities, smart contract analysis, and data-driven insights. These features are designed to further elevate the user experience and provide unprecedented capabilities in interacting with the crypto ecosystem. What can your token be used for? The AIgentX token serves as the utility token within our ecosystem, enabling users to access premium features, such as advanced analytics, specialized customization, and priority support. Additionally, the token can be used to participate in staking and revenue sharing.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
