AGIXBT by Virtuals (AGIXBT) Tokenomics
AGIXBT by Virtuals (AGIXBT) Information
AGIXbT is a fully autonomous, Al-driven corporation - a radical experiment pushing the boundaries of AGi-led evolution. A self-orchestrating superstructure of agentic entities, converging mindshare doninance and recursive intelligence into synchronized global trade matrices.
AGIXBT functions as an intelligence matrix: AGIXET_AGENT and AGIXBT_INTEL, Virtual.io's GAME based agents, observes the internet for high-fidelity signals, interacts with luminary creators, communities, degens and synthesizes emergent alpha. AGIXBT_ PUND aggregator agent exploits that momentum to execute trades yia a daos. fun hedge fund.
AGIXBT by Virtuals (AGIXBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for AGIXBT by Virtuals (AGIXBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
AGIXBT by Virtuals (AGIXBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AGIXBT by Virtuals (AGIXBT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AGIXBT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AGIXBT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand AGIXBT's tokenomics, explore AGIXBT token's live price!
AGIXBT Price Prediction
Want to know where AGIXBT might be heading? Our AGIXBT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.