AGIXBT by Virtuals Price (AGIXBT)
The live price of AGIXBT by Virtuals (AGIXBT) today is 0.00280022 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.80M USD. AGIXBT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AGIXBT by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AGIXBT by Virtuals price change within the day is +5.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the AGIXBT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AGIXBT price information.
During today, the price change of AGIXBT by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.00015702.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AGIXBT by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0053124320.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AGIXBT by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0000617560.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AGIXBT by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.01335493138039807.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00015702
|+5.94%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0053124320
|+189.71%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000617560
|+2.21%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01335493138039807
|-82.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of AGIXBT by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.56%
+5.94%
+27.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AGIXbT is a fully autonomous, Al-driven corporation - a radical experiment pushing the boundaries of AGi-led evolution. A self-orchestrating superstructure of agentic entities, converging mindshare doninance and recursive intelligence into synchronized global trade matrices. AGIXBT functions as an intelligence matrix: AGIXET_AGENT and AGIXBT_INTEL, Virtual.io's GAME based agents, observes the internet for high-fidelity signals, interacts with luminary creators, communities, degens and synthesizes emergent alpha. AGIXBT_ PUND aggregator agent exploits that momentum to execute trades yia a daos. fun hedge fund.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AGIXBT to VND
₫73.6877893
|1 AGIXBT to AUD
A$0.004340341
|1 AGIXBT to GBP
￡0.002100165
|1 AGIXBT to EUR
€0.0024641936
|1 AGIXBT to USD
$0.00280022
|1 AGIXBT to MYR
RM0.0119569394
|1 AGIXBT to TRY
₺0.1080044854
|1 AGIXBT to JPY
¥0.405751878
|1 AGIXBT to RUB
₽0.2316902028
|1 AGIXBT to INR
₹0.2369826186
|1 AGIXBT to IDR
Rp45.9052385568
|1 AGIXBT to KRW
₩3.9218761232
|1 AGIXBT to PHP
₱0.1558602452
|1 AGIXBT to EGP
￡E.0.1421391672
|1 AGIXBT to BRL
R$0.015821243
|1 AGIXBT to CAD
C$0.0038643036
|1 AGIXBT to BDT
৳0.341346818
|1 AGIXBT to NGN
₦4.4875205632
|1 AGIXBT to UAH
₴0.116489152
|1 AGIXBT to VES
Bs0.24081892
|1 AGIXBT to PKR
Rs0.7894380224
|1 AGIXBT to KZT
₸1.4411612252
|1 AGIXBT to THB
฿0.092687282
|1 AGIXBT to TWD
NT$0.0859947562
|1 AGIXBT to AED
د.إ0.0102768074
|1 AGIXBT to CHF
Fr0.0022961804
|1 AGIXBT to HKD
HK$0.021701705
|1 AGIXBT to MAD
.د.م0.0259300372
|1 AGIXBT to MXN
$0.0548283076