AI Agent Factory Price (AIAF)
The live price of AI Agent Factory (AIAF) today is 0.0001159 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 116.02K USD. AIAF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AI Agent Factory Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AI Agent Factory price change within the day is +32.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the AIAF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIAF price information.
During today, the price change of AI Agent Factory to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AI Agent Factory to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AI Agent Factory to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AI Agent Factory to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+32.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AI Agent Factory: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.72%
+32.10%
-95.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AI Innovation Shouldn't Be Centralized The AI revolution is here, but ownership remains centralized. AIAF changes this by enabling true ownership and monetization of AI agents through advanced blockchain technology and hybrid compute infrastructure 100% Decentralized Ownership Enterprise-Grade Performance Hybrid Compute Network Powering the AI Agent Economy True Digital Ownership Mint your AI agents as NFTs on the blockchain. Full control, real ownership, transparent governance. Build Your AI Agents Create powerful AI agents using our no-code platform. Deploy custom solutions with enterprise-grade capabilities. Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure Deploy on our hybrid compute network combining professional GPU farms with decentralized nodes Multiple Revenue Streams Generate revenue through agent subscriptions, API access, or direct sales in our marketplace. Built for the Future AIAF combines cutting-edge blockchain technology with advanced AI infrastructure to create a new paradigm in AI ownership and monetization Hybrid Compute Network zkSync Era Integration Dynamic NFT System Decentralized Governance
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AIAF to VND
₫2.9717919
|1 AIAF to AUD
A$0.000177327
|1 AIAF to GBP
￡0.000084607
|1 AIAF to EUR
€0.000100833
|1 AIAF to USD
$0.0001159
|1 AIAF to MYR
RM0.000490257
|1 AIAF to TRY
₺0.004506192
|1 AIAF to JPY
¥0.016521545
|1 AIAF to RUB
₽0.009194347
|1 AIAF to INR
₹0.009859613
|1 AIAF to IDR
Rp1.869354577
|1 AIAF to KRW
₩0.158333308
|1 AIAF to PHP
₱0.006413906
|1 AIAF to EGP
￡E.0.005781092
|1 AIAF to BRL
R$0.000653676
|1 AIAF to CAD
C$0.000158783
|1 AIAF to BDT
৳0.014121256
|1 AIAF to NGN
₦0.184260138
|1 AIAF to UAH
₴0.004812168
|1 AIAF to VES
Bs0.0108946
|1 AIAF to PKR
Rs0.032674528
|1 AIAF to KZT
₸0.05928285
|1 AIAF to THB
฿0.003765591
|1 AIAF to TWD
NT$0.003473523
|1 AIAF to AED
د.إ0.000425353
|1 AIAF to CHF
Fr0.000095038
|1 AIAF to HKD
HK$0.000907497
|1 AIAF to MAD
.د.م0.001065121
|1 AIAF to MXN
$0.002229916