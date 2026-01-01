ai16z Price Today

The live ai16z (AI16Z) price today is $ 0.00131048, with a 13.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current AI16Z to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00131048 per AI16Z.

ai16z currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,441,424, with a circulating supply of 1.10B AI16Z. During the last 24 hours, AI16Z traded between $ 0.00125243 (low) and $ 0.00156453 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.47, while the all-time low was $ 0.00058419.

In short-term performance, AI16Z moved -1.62% in the last hour and -28.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ai16z (AI16Z) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.44M$ 1.44M $ 1.44M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.44M$ 1.44M $ 1.44M Circulation Supply 1.10B 1.10B 1.10B Total Supply 1,099,918,406.633962 1,099,918,406.633962 1,099,918,406.633962

The current Market Cap of ai16z is $ 1.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AI16Z is 1.10B, with a total supply of 1099918406.633962. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.44M.