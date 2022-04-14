What is the current price of ai16zeliza?

The live price of ai16zeliza (ELIZA) is ₹0.0168366805111109748000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is ai16zeliza positioned in the market?

ai16zeliza currently sits at market rank #6061, supported by a market capitalization of ₹16286003.40925021068000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of ELIZA?

The circulating supply of ELIZA is 961063259.63 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of ai16zeliza?

During the last 24 hours, ai16zeliza traded within a range of ₹0.0167818554691434432000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.0172600017367947024000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is ai16zeliza from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

ai16zeliza reached an all-time high of ₹3.9166497682032091548000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.0141502534547019264000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is ELIZA trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for ai16zeliza?

The current price movement of -0.97% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem,daos.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.