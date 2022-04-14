ai99x (AI99X) Information

Agent 99x is an innovative AI agent experiment designed to autonomously execute airdrops of its native token and tokens from other AI agents. It operates through a streamlined process of fetching, verifying, and airdropping addresses that interact with it.

In addition to airdrop execution, Agent 99x also provides AI-driven intelligence, including trending cryptocurrency news and other relevant insights, making it a multifaceted tool for the crypto and AI ecosystems.