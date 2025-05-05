ai99x Price (AI99X)
The live price of ai99x (AI99X) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.56K USD. AI99X to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ai99x Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ai99x price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 948.74M USD
During today, the price change of ai99x to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ai99x to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ai99x to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ai99x to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+7.69%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-8.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ai99x: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Agent 99x is an innovative AI agent experiment designed to autonomously execute airdrops of its native token and tokens from other AI agents. It operates through a streamlined process of fetching, verifying, and airdropping addresses that interact with it. In addition to airdrop execution, Agent 99x also provides AI-driven intelligence, including trending cryptocurrency news and other relevant insights, making it a multifaceted tool for the crypto and AI ecosystems.
