What is aiAPIS (APIS)

aiAPIS is an innovative protocol that leverages cutting-edge technologies in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and advanced financial analysis to create a powerful, autonomous trading bot capable of operating 24/7 with minimal human intervention. The AI-driven protocol, built using a combination of Rust, Python, TypeScript, and Deno, integrates seamlessly with the ByBIT exchange to execute trades on futures contracts with precision and efficiency. In addition, it provides users with comprehensive, real-time trading reports and actionable insights directly via a Telegram bot, ensuring transparency and keeping holders constantly informed about trading performance. The ultimate goal of aiAPIS is to democratize algorithmic trading by sharing profits with token holders and building a sustainable, community-driven revenue model.

aiAPIS (APIS) Resource Official Website

aiAPIS (APIS) Tokenomics

