Aiko by ElizaOS Price Today

The live Aiko by ElizaOS (AIKO) price today is $ 0.00021076, with a 11.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00021076 per AIKO.

Aiko by ElizaOS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 200,943, with a circulating supply of 965.97M AIKO. During the last 24 hours, AIKO traded between $ 0.00019937 (low) and $ 0.0003134 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00057613, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002746.

In short-term performance, AIKO moved -2.90% in the last hour and +39.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Aiko by ElizaOS (AIKO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 200.94K$ 200.94K $ 200.94K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 208.02K$ 208.02K $ 208.02K Circulation Supply 965.97M 965.97M 965.97M Total Supply 999,965,575.579468 999,965,575.579468 999,965,575.579468

The current Market Cap of Aiko by ElizaOS is $ 200.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIKO is 965.97M, with a total supply of 999965575.579468. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 208.02K.