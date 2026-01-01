ExchangeDEX+
The live Aiko by ElizaOS price today is 0.00021076 USD.AIKO market cap is 200,943 USD. Track real-time AIKO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 AIKO to USD Live Price:

$0.00021078
$0.00021078$0.00021078
-11.80%1D
USD
Aiko by ElizaOS (AIKO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:42:33 (UTC+8)

Aiko by ElizaOS Price Today

The live Aiko by ElizaOS (AIKO) price today is $ 0.00021076, with a 11.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00021076 per AIKO.

Aiko by ElizaOS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 200,943, with a circulating supply of 965.97M AIKO. During the last 24 hours, AIKO traded between $ 0.00019937 (low) and $ 0.0003134 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00057613, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002746.

In short-term performance, AIKO moved -2.90% in the last hour and +39.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Aiko by ElizaOS (AIKO) Market Information

$ 200.94K
--
$ 208.02K
965.97M
999,965,575.579468
The current Market Cap of Aiko by ElizaOS is $ 200.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIKO is 965.97M, with a total supply of 999965575.579468. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 208.02K.

Aiko by ElizaOS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00019937
24H Low
$ 0.0003134
24H High

$ 0.00019937
$ 0.0003134
$ 0.00057613
$ 0.00002746
-2.90%

-11.06%

+39.33%

+39.33%

Aiko by ElizaOS (AIKO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Aiko by ElizaOS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aiko by ElizaOS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aiko by ElizaOS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aiko by ElizaOS to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-11.06%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Aiko by ElizaOS

Aiko by ElizaOS (AIKO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AIKO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Aiko by ElizaOS (AIKO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Aiko by ElizaOS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Aiko by ElizaOS will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AIKO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Aiko by ElizaOS Price Prediction.

What is Aiko by ElizaOS (AIKO)

Aiko is a companion layer built on ElizaOS — bringing human-centered interaction to autonomous agents.

ElizaOS provides the agent foundation; Aiko makes agents feel personal and approachable.

Aiko by ElizaOS (AIKO) Resource

About Aiko by ElizaOS

What is Aiko by ElizaOS's current price?

Aiko by ElizaOS trades at ₹0.0190330587527768116000, reflecting a price movement of -11.06% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of AIKO?

With a market cap of ₹18146517.00967560663000, AIKO is ranked #6036 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Aiko by ElizaOS generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of AIKO?

There are 965965575.579468 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Aiko by ElizaOS fluctuated between ₹0.0180044644313015417000 and ₹0.028302147528564494000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Aiko by ElizaOS compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹0.0520284500817864133000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence AIKO?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does AIKO behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aiko by ElizaOS

Aiko by ElizaOS (AIKO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

