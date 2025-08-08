Ainara Price (AINARA)
Ainara (AINARA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 178.32K USD. AINARA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AINARA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AINARA price information.
During today, the price change of Ainara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ainara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ainara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ainara to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ainara: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.94%
-1.65%
-17.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ainara is a decentralized protocol for creating, distributing, and running AI‑Driven Applications (AID Apps) with true user ownership and data privacy. It replaces centralized AI platforms with an open, trust‑minimized architecture built on Solana, IPFS/Arweave, and Lit Protocol. Creators can publish encrypted AI applications that users purchase and run locally in a secure sandbox, ensuring sovereignty over identity, data, and software. The $AINARA token powers transactions, creator bonds, governance, and a buyback‑and‑burn mechanism, creating a sustainable, deflationary ecosystem.
