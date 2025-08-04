What is aiPump (AIPUMP)

Fairlaunch or own AI Agents, operating any social media aiPump is the first platform that allows to create & fairlaunch AI-driven agents on Solana, Base, and Ethereum. These agents interact autonomously on digital platforms (such as their own X, Telegram, Chatbots and web3 wallets), providing engagement and utility while also having associated tokens for ownership and monetization. aiPump is like Pump Fun, for AI Agents. Launch an AI Agent on aiPump and get: AI Twitter Agent AI Telegram Agent Proof of Consciousness AI Video Chatbot

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

aiPump (AIPUMP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

aiPump (AIPUMP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of aiPump (AIPUMP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIPUMP token's extensive tokenomics now!