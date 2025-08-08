air coin Price (空气币 /)
air coin (空气币 /) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 70.47K USD. 空气币 / to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the 空气币 / to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of air coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of air coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of air coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of air coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-23.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of air coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.60%
-23.99%
+108.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In December of 2024, prior to “Useless” coins inception, Binance themselves released an article, The article went into detail about the different terms the chinese (the biggest demographic on BNB chain) use for crypto and shitcoins, One of these that stood out ofcourse was, Air coin, or “空气币”. Below is a brief snippet from said article, highlighting the narrative of BSC’s very own “Useless” Coin: “Chinese traders also use “air coins” (“空气币”) to describe cryptocurrencies that have no substantial backing or use case. These coins, much like “air” itself, are seen as insubstantial and prone to vanishing.”
