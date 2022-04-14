Airi Virtual Companion Price (AIRI)
The live Airi Virtual Companion (AIRI) price today is --, with a 12.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIRI to USD conversion rate is -- per AIRI.
Airi Virtual Companion currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,378.08, with a circulating supply of 997.29M AIRI. During the last 24 hours, AIRI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, AIRI moved +0.22% in the last hour and -37.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Airi Virtual Companion is $ 7.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIRI is 997.29M, with a total supply of 997288814.536754. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.38K.
+0.22%
+12.89%
-37.30%
-37.30%
During today, the price change of Airi Virtual Companion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Airi Virtual Companion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Airi Virtual Companion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Airi Virtual Companion to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+12.89%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+31.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-7.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Airi Virtual Companion could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the current market price of Airi Virtual Companion?
Airi Virtual Companion is valued at ₹0.000665090650875828000, moving 12.89% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.
How many unique holders does AIRI have?
There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of AIRI. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.
How active is Airi Virtual Companion on its native blockchain?
As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.
What is the total circulating supply of AIRI?
The circulating supply stands at 997288814.536754, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.
What's the 24-hour volume for Airi Virtual Companion?
Airi Virtual Companion generated ₹-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.
How does AIRI perform relative to Pump.fun Ecosystem competitors?
Compared to other assets in the Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, AIRI's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.