Airi Virtual Companion Price Today

The live Airi Virtual Companion (AIRI) price today is --, with a 12.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIRI to USD conversion rate is -- per AIRI.

Airi Virtual Companion currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,378.08, with a circulating supply of 997.29M AIRI. During the last 24 hours, AIRI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AIRI moved +0.22% in the last hour and -37.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Airi Virtual Companion (AIRI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.38K$ 7.38K $ 7.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.38K$ 7.38K $ 7.38K Circulation Supply 997.29M 997.29M 997.29M Total Supply 997,288,814.536754 997,288,814.536754 997,288,814.536754

